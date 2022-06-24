Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: UK to send Ukraine long-range rocket systems.

June 2, 2022 5:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. will send multiple-launch rocket systems, or M270 launchers, to Ukraine, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on June 1. M270 launchers can hit targets up to 80 kilometers away, giving “a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces,” according to a statement from the U.K. Foreign Office. The decision is “closely coordinated” with the U.S.’ provision of HIMARS to Ukraine, a variant of the M270 launchers. The U.K. will also train Ukrainian troops to use the rocket systems.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
