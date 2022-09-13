Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: Blinken concerned Russia might 'stir the pot' with Armenia, Azerbaijan as a distraction from Ukraine

September 13, 2022 9:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to CNN, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he spoke with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan and “urged them to do everything possible to pull back from any conflict and to get back to talking about building a lasting peace between their countries.” Overnight the renewed fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan around Nagorno-Karabakh.

