CNN: Blinken concerned Russia might 'stir the pot' with Armenia, Azerbaijan as a distraction from Ukraine
September 13, 2022 9:39 pm
According to CNN, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he spoke with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan and “urged them to do everything possible to pull back from any conflict and to get back to talking about building a lasting peace between their countries.” Overnight the renewed fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan around Nagorno-Karabakh.
