Chicago teens raise money for Ukraine with world record-breaking cereal box mosaic
August 12, 2022 5:22 pm
Teenagers in Chicago have created a Guinness world record-breaking mosaic of the Ukrainian flag using some 5,000 boxes of breakfast cereal, raising money for Ukraine in the process. "We wanted to raise awareness for Ukraine," said 15-year-old Michael Kotcher. Donors have already pledged nearly $15,000 to the fundraiser.