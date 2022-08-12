Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalChicago teens raise money for Ukraine with world record-breaking cereal box mosaic

August 12, 2022 5:22 pm
Teenagers in Chicago have created a Guinness world record-breaking mosaic of the Ukrainian flag using some 5,000 boxes of breakfast cereal, raising money for Ukraine in the process. "We wanted to raise awareness for Ukraine," said 15-year-old Michael Kotcher. Donors have already pledged nearly $15,000 to the fundraiser.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
