Charles Michel calls for resolving energy crisis amid Russia’s blackmail.
September 4, 2022 12:12 am
Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said that the European Commission should not wait until Sept. 14, when Ursula von der Leyen, president of the commission, is expected to announce solutions to the energy crisis. “There is not a day to lose,” he said. Russian gas giant Gazprom halted gas supplies via the Nord Stream gas pipeline on Aug. 31 for an indefinite period.
