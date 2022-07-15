British aid worker Paul Urey dies in Russian captivity.

The International Legion confirmed the death but said that it can't disclose further information because the 45-year-old volunteer wasn't part of the military unit.

Back in April, non-profit organization Presidium Network reported that Russian forces had captured Urey and another British aid worker, Dylan Healy, while they were on a rescue mission to save a woman and two children in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

When a video of Urey was broadcast on Russian television, his mother was concerned about his health, especially because he was diabetic and needed insulin.

Russian proxies claim that Urey was provided with necessary medical assistance but died on July 10 as a result of “illness and stress."