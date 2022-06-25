Slovakia reached a deal in April to supply Soviet-era T-72 tanks to Ukraine provided that Germany replaces them with 30 Leopard 2A4 tanks. However, Germany has offered 15 Leopard tanks instead of 30, preventing Slovakia from delivering T-72 tanks to Ukraine, German publication Business Insider reported. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been repeatedly lambasted for blocking weapons supplies to Ukraine and breaking his promises to help the war-torn country.