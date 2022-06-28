Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 28, 2022 2:46 pm
On June 27, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also spoke with Constantinos Petrides, finance minister of Cyprus, about “the goal of placing a price limit on Russian oil to deprive the Kremlin of revenue to finance their war in Ukraine while mitigating spillover effects for the global economy,” Bloomberg reported, citing a Treasury statement. 

