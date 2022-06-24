Bloomberg: Some EU nations balk at push to advance Ukraine’s membership bid
March 7, 2022 4:09 pm
Germany, the Netherlands and others first want the EU’s executive arm to deliver its opinion on Ukraine’s readiness for the membership process before taking a political decision, said the diplomats, describing private discussions ahead of a summit in France this week.
They want to focus on practical support to Ukraine and ending the war rather than embarking on a process that could take at least a decade, one of the diplomats said.