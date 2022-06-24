Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

Bloomberg: Some EU nations balk at push to advance Ukraine’s membership bid

March 7, 2022 4:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Germany, the Netherlands and others first want the EU’s executive arm to deliver its opinion on Ukraine’s readiness for the membership process before taking a political decision, said the diplomats, describing private discussions ahead of a summit in France this week.

They want to focus on practical support to Ukraine and ending the war rather than embarking on a process that could take at least a decade, one of the diplomats said.

Keep reading on Bloomberg.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok