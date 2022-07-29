India expects to receive the first shipments of 50,000-60,000 tons of sunflower oil from Ukraine after a five-month break due to Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports, Bloomberg reported, citing the Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based broker and trader. The oil will likely be loaded in the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk as Ukraine is set to open these Black Sea corridors for exports following a UN-backed grain deal reached on July 22 between Moscow and Kyiv.