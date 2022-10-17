Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Blinken: 'Now is the time to speak out in support for Ukraine'

October 10, 2022 9:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement on Oct. 10 condemning Russia's mass attack on Ukrainian cities.

Blinken wrote the U.S. would continue to provide economic, humanitarian, and security assistance to Ukraine. "It is not the time for abstentions, placating words, or equivocations under claims of neutrality," as "the core principles of the U.N. Charter are at stake," he said.

"There is only one country escalating this war through its attempted annexations of Ukraine's land and its repeated assaults on civilians: Russia," Blinken said. 

