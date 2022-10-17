Biden pledges advanced air defense systems to Ukraine
October 10, 2022 11:54 pm
In a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 10, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and promised to continue providing Ukraine with assistance to defend itself from Russian aggression. Biden also reiterated his aim to “hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities.”
