Belarus extends military drills near Ukraine's borders
This item is part of our running news digest
August 12, 2022 7:39 pm
Belarus will extend its drills until Aug. 20, according to monitoring project Belarusian Gayun. Belarus earlier announced the renewed joint military drills with Russia that were supposed to be held from Aug. 9-11 in Belarus and from Aug. 22-25 in Russia. Moscow has been using Belarus' territory to launch missiles at Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.