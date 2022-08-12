Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBelarus extends military drills near Ukraine's borders

August 12, 2022 7:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Belarus will extend its drills until Aug. 20, according to monitoring project Belarusian Gayun. Belarus earlier announced the renewed joint military drills with Russia that were supposed to be held from Aug. 9-11 in Belarus and from Aug. 22-25 in Russia. Moscow has been using Belarus' territory to launch missiles at Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

