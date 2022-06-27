Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, June 27, 2022

externalBayraktar says it will donate drones Ukrainians wanted to buy after crowdfunding

This item is part of our running news digest

June 27, 2022 9:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

After Serhiy Prytula, a Ukrainian comedian, politician, and volunteer, organized crowdfunding where he raised over $20 million in three days to buy Bayraktar drones for Ukraine's army, the manufacturer refused to take the money, offering three drones instead for free. "We ask that raised funds be remitted instead to the struggling people of Ukraine. We are touched by their solidarity and resolve in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges," the company's statement reads.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok