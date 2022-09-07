Baltic countries agree to 'significantly limit' entry for Russians with EU Schengen visas
September 7, 2022 12:51 pm
Edgars Rinkēvičs, Latvia’s Foreign Minister, said on Sept. 7 that decisions will be made by national governments and will enter into force at the same time. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 6 that Russian tourism in Europe is unacceptable and called on the EU to implement visa restrictions for Russian citizens. EU foreign ministers agreed to complicate the procedure for Russians to enter, though stopping short of a full visa ban on Aug. 31.
