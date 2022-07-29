Balenciaga designs shirt to raise money for Ukraine

Balenciaga designed a shirt to raise money for efforts to rebuild Ukraine, as the country is battling Russia's ongoing invasion. The brand announced the drop on July 28, 2022. (Fedorov/Telegram)

The brand announced on July 28 that it joined United24, a platform launched by President Volodymyr Zelensky for charitable donations in support of Ukraine, as the country is battling Russia's war.



Balenciaga dropped a shirt featuring prints of the Ukrainian flag and a trident, Ukraine's coat of arms. 100% of the net profits from the shirt's sales, which costs 200 euros, will be donated to humanitarian efforts to rebuild Ukraine, the brand said.

The creative director of Balenciaga, Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country on Feb. 24.