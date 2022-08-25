According to Azeri news agency APA, Russian forces are disassembling checkpoints along the Lachin Corridor, a mountain road that links Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azeri territory populated by ethnic Armenians, declared independence in 1991. Azerbaijan defeated the unrecognized republic and seized most of its territory in 2020, with Russia sending its peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh.