Azeri media: Russia transfers to Azerbaijan control over corridor connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 7:17 pm
According to Azeri news agency APA, Russian forces are disassembling checkpoints along the Lachin Corridor, a mountain road that links Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azeri territory populated by ethnic Armenians, declared independence in 1991. Azerbaijan defeated the unrecognized republic and seized most of its territory in 2020, with Russia sending its peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh.
