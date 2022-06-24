Ukrainian branch of the French retail chain Auchan reported on April 5 that they have “finally made the head office to stop the company from investing and supplying (to its stores) in Russia,” adding that it was only the first step. According to Auchan, there will be no opening of the new stores in Russia, as well as no imported goods, and no tech support for the stores.

Earlier in March, Auchan CEO Yves Claude said that the chain won’t pull out of Russia.