Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalAuchan Ukraine: Auchan suspends investments, supplies to its stores in Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 5, 2022 5:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian branch of the French retail chain Auchan reported on April 5 that they have “finally made the head office to stop the company from investing and supplying (to its stores) in Russia,” adding that it was only the first step. According to Auchan, there will be no opening of the new stores in Russia, as well as no imported goods, and no tech support for the stores.

Earlier in March, Auchan CEO Yves Claude said that the chain won’t pull out of Russia.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok