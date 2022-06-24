Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalAt least $120 billion in infrastructure damage by Russia's war in Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 11, 2022 5:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Denys Kudin, "this number will be growing every day."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok