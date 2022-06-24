Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAt least 10 killed, 35 injured in Russian missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 27, 2022 2:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Hennadiy Korban, head of the Territorial Defense Force center in Dnipro, said on May 27 that Russia fired three missiles at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. One of them, an Iskander ballistic missile, hit the barracks of the National Guard. Korban said that earlier the Defense Ministry had ordered that no more than 20 service people can be stationed in one place.

