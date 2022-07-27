Ambassador Brink: US 'seriously considering' declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
This item is part of our running news digest
July 24, 2022
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on July 24 that Washington was looking into the decision, but it has to be "carefully analyzed in accordance with American law." A resolution calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism was registered in the US Senate on May 10. On June 23, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee supported the resolution.