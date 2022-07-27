Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 20, 2022 4:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The law that seeks to limit the influence of oligarchs in Ukraine, in effect since May 7, defines oligarchs as people who have significant influence on media, participate in political life, own monopolies, and are worth more than Hr 2.27 billion. According to Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, 86 people fall under the criteria in Ukraine. He didn't reveal their names.

