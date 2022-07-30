UN ready to investigate attack that killed 50 Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian state news agency reported, citing Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman of the United Nations Secretary-General, that the UN is ready to send a group of experts to investigate the Olenivka penal colony attack in the Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast.

“In connection with the recent tragedy in the Olenivka prison, we are ready to send a team of experts capable of conducting an investigation with the permission of the parties," Haq said.

Russian Defense Ministry published the names of 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed, and 73 injured in the attack on July 28. Ukraine says that Russia attacked the camp, where the captive defenders of Mariupol were held and awaiting a prisoner exchange. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack on the camp.