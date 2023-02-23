Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling on Russian troops to leave Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2023 11:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Assembly of the United Nations has approved a resolution calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, Deutsche Welle reported on Feb. 23.

The resolution was adopted by 141 votes in favor, Deutsche Welle wrote. Seven countries voted against it — Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Mali, Eritrea, and Nicaragua — and 32 abstained, including China and India.

"I am very grateful to everyone who stood for Ukraine on the anniversary of the unprovoked Russian aggression. The world understands whose side the truth is on," Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said on Telegram.

According to Yermak, the document proposed by Ukraine also establishes the main points of the peace formula outlined by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The 10-point peace plan, which Zelensky introduced at a G20 summit meeting in November 2022, includes the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, the establishment of a Russian war crimes tribunal, the release of all prisoners and forcibly relocated people, and the prevention of ecocide.

Though Russia can't veto the UN General Assembly resolutions, they are not binding and mostly symbolic, according to Deutsche Welle.

Cleverly: Arming Ukraine is the fastest, and 'only path to peace'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.