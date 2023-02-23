UN General Assembly adopts resolution calling on Russian troops to leave Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Assembly of the United Nations has approved a resolution calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, Deutsche Welle reported on Feb. 23.

The resolution was adopted by 141 votes in favor, Deutsche Welle wrote. Seven countries voted against it — Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Mali, Eritrea, and Nicaragua — and 32 abstained, including China and India.

"I am very grateful to everyone who stood for Ukraine on the anniversary of the unprovoked Russian aggression. The world understands whose side the truth is on," Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said on Telegram.

According to Yermak, the document proposed by Ukraine also establishes the main points of the peace formula outlined by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The 10-point peace plan, which Zelensky introduced at a G20 summit meeting in November 2022, includes the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, the establishment of a Russian war crimes tribunal, the release of all prisoners and forcibly relocated people, and the prevention of ecocide.

Though Russia can't veto the UN General Assembly resolutions, they are not binding and mostly symbolic, according to Deutsche Welle.