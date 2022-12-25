UN: At least 6,826 civilians killed by Russia's war against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the United Nations human rights agency, Russia's war against Ukraine has killed at least 6,826 civilians and injured at least 10,769 from Feb. 24 through Dec. 19.

The agency said the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information from some places is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.

Per Ukraine's Interior Ministry estimates, Russia's war has killed over 9,000 civilians, including more than 400 children.