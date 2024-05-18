Ukrenergo: Russia launched attacks on 2 Ukrainian energy facilities overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked two energy facilities in Ukraine with drones overnight on May 18, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

One of the facilities targeted in the Russian attack is located in Poltava Oblast, according to regional governor Filip Pronin.

The second targeted facility's location was not disclosed.

Ukrainian air defense shot down all 13 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

Ukrenergo did not disclose the extent of the damage sustained by the two energy facilities. No casualties were reported.

Russia renewed its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the spring, causing blackouts and scheduled power outages across the country.