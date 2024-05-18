Skip to content
Ukrenergo: Russia launched attacks on 2 Ukrainian energy facilities overnight

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2024 10:53 AM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity substation, operated by NPC Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked two energy facilities in Ukraine with drones overnight on May 18, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported.

One of the facilities targeted in the Russian attack is located in Poltava Oblast, according to regional governor Filip Pronin.

The second targeted facility's location was not disclosed.

Ukrainian air defense shot down all 13 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

Ukrenergo did not disclose the extent of the damage sustained by the two energy facilities. No casualties were reported.

Russia renewed its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the spring, causing blackouts and scheduled power outages across the country.

Ukrenergo: Restrictions on energy supply for industrial users remain in effect due to power shortage
Limitations for industrial users will be applied from 7 p.m. to midnight local time on May 18, while restrictions for domestic users are not forecasted for the same day, according to Ukrenergo.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:58 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
