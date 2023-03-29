Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrenergo: Ukraine signs multilateral emergency assistance agreement

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2023 11:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The state-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo reported on March 29 that Ukraine can now receive extra technical assistance with electricity, if necessary, from more EU countries through a multilateral emergency assistance agreement.

Previously, Ukraine could only request emergency assistance from neighboring countries, Ukrenergo said.

According to Ukrenergo, emergency assistance is distinct from electricity imports as the latter requires coordinating in advance. Emergency assistance, on the other hand, is to prevent widespread blackouts in the event of another large-scale missile strike by Russia.

Russia started targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure in mid-October with a series of mass missile and drone attacks that resulted in unprecedented damage and numerous casualties.

The Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate warned on Feb. 27 that Russia had not given up on the idea of destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

