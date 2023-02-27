Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Intelligence: Russia stills wants to destroy Ukraine's energy system

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2023 5:17 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has not given up on the idea of destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported on Feb. 27.

Besides the electricity grid, Moscow wants to wreck the country's fuel and energy complex "to stop the supply of petroleum products," the intelligence directorate wrote.

Russia has repeatedly been targeting energy infrastructure with missile and drone attacks since October, killing dozens of people and severely damaging the country's energy system.

In late February, however, the situation with Ukraine's energy infrastructure became more stable, reported state-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo.

In the same report, the intelligence directorate cited its spokesperson Andrii Cherniak who told RBC-Ukraine that Russia was trying to change the tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine.

"Ninety-five percent of Russia's ground troops in one way or another participate in the aggression against Ukraine they have nothing and no one to fight. Therefore, the Russians decided to increase their offensive potential by using aviation," Cherniak added.

Moscow has less than 100 high-precision cruise missiles left, which are most often used in attacks on critical infrastructure — Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kh-555, according to the intelligence directorate and Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Russia has thousands of other missiles left, according to the report. However, Russia's production volumes are not keeping up with the pace at which it was using the missiles until mid-February, reads the report.

"They can now produce no more than 30-40 rockets per month. Those old missiles they have in service either do not reach the targets due to a malfunction or have a limited radius of attack," added Cherniak.

Russian state arms conglomerate Rostec said on Feb. 19 that it was scaling up the production of Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles for the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukraine has downed over 1,200 Russian missiles, drones since September
The Kyiv Independent news desk
