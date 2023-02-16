Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrenergo: No energy shortage after Russia's Feb. 16 missile strike

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 1:38 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned power grid operator, said that Russia's Feb. 16 nationwide missile strike would not lead to blackouts.

Russia hit targets in the north and west of Ukraine, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts, with drones and missiles overnight on Feb. 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram on Feb. 16.

The Ukrainian military downed 16 missiles in the early hours of Feb. 16 amid Russia’s 15th mass missile strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. A total of 32 missiles were launched against Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that a 79-year-old woman was killed by a Russian missile strike on the town of Pavlohrad, located 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro.

Seven other civilians, including a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were injured in the attack, Lysak said on Telegram on Feb. 16. They have been hospitalized.

Oleg Sukhov: What should be done to ensure Ukraine's victory in 2023
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
