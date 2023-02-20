Ukrenergo: Situation with Ukraine's energy infrastructure has become more stable

This audio is created with AI assistance

The situation with Ukraine's energy infrastructure has become more stable, and energy imports are nearing zero, reported Ukrenergo on Feb. 20.

"Due to favorable weather conditions and the gradual increase in daylight hours, power plants that rely on renewable energy sources and operate mainly during the day have increased their output," the company said in its statement.

Starting from October, Ukrenergo's key network facilities suffered extensive damages due to Russian missile and drone attacks, meaning they will need significant resources and time for complete restoration.

Recently, many oblasts in Ukraine have not had energy consumption limits. However, Ukrenergo warned that the situation can change and mass blackouts can happen again.

According to Ukrenergo, a portion of the Ukrainian energy system is currently inaccessible due to the fact that the sites are under Russian occupation, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. In addition, many of Ukraine's wind and solar plants are located in the currently occupied territories of the south.