'Ukrainians can help Americans protect lives' — Zelensky says Kyiv ready to send firefighters to California

Ukraine is preparing to send rescuers, including 150 firefighters, to the U.S. state of California to help combat the wildfires that have devastated the region in recent days, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 12.

Wildfires have ravaged the city of Los Angeles in the past week, killing at least 16 people, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents, and destroying or damaging over 10,000 structures.

"Today, I instructed Ukraine's Interior Minister and our diplomats to prepare for the possible participation of our rescuers in combating the wildfires in California," Zelensky said in his evening address on Jan 12.

"The situation there is extremely challenging, and Ukrainians can help Americans protect lives. This matter is being worked out, and through appropriate channels, we have offered our assistance to the American side. We already have 150 firefighters prepared."

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and a team of diplomats are looking into the situation, the ministry said.

Zelensky's offer of assistance comes three days after Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, responded to the Los Angeles wildfires by blaming Ukraine on social media.

"Oh look of course the LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine," Trump. Jr. said in a post on X on Jan. 8.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department sent surplus materials to Ukraine back in 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion. The aid included boots, hoses, body armor, and medication.

The donation did not likely impact the response to the current crisis, which has been exacerbated by strong winds, personnel issues, and water shortages.