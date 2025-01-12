Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Fire, Interior Ministry, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

'Ukrainians can help Americans protect lives' — Zelensky says Kyiv ready to send firefighters to California

by Abbey Fenbert January 13, 2025 12:31 AM 2 min read
Palisades fire in Los Angeles, U.S., burns near residential neighborhoods on Jan. 7, 2025. (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/ Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is preparing to send rescuers, including 150 firefighters, to the U.S. state of California to help combat the wildfires that have devastated the region in recent days, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 12.

Wildfires have ravaged the city of Los Angeles in the past week, killing at least 16 people, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents, and destroying or damaging over 10,000 structures.

"Today, I instructed Ukraine's Interior Minister and our diplomats to prepare for the possible participation of our rescuers in combating the wildfires in California," Zelensky said in his evening address on Jan 12.

"The situation there is extremely challenging, and Ukrainians can help Americans protect lives. This matter is being worked out, and through appropriate channels, we have offered our assistance to the American side. We already have 150 firefighters prepared."

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and a team of diplomats are looking into the situation, the ministry said.

Zelensky's offer of assistance comes three days after Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, responded to the Los Angeles wildfires by blaming Ukraine on social media.

"Oh look of course the LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine," Trump. Jr. said in a post on X on Jan. 8.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department sent surplus materials to Ukraine back in 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion. The aid included boots, hoses, body armor, and medication.

The donation did not likely impact the response to the current crisis, which has been exacerbated by strong winds, personnel issues, and water shortages.

US Congress should ensure that Ukraine aid continues even under Trump, Biden says
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden said on Jan. 10 he did all he could to help Ukraine and voiced hope that U.S. support will continue even after he leaves office.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:34 PM

Switzerland ready to host Trump-Putin meeting.

Switzerland has expressed its readiness to host a high-level meeting between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the Swiss Foreign Ministry, told Swiss newspaper Le Temps.
6:40 AM

Transnistria eases blackouts amid gas shortage.

Authorities in Moldova's Russian-controlled region of Transnistria announced on Jan. 11 that energy-saving measures have allowed them to ease restrictions caused by a halt of Russian gas supplies.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.