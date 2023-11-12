Ukrainian women's team wins gold in World Cup stage

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian women's team won gold in épée fencing at the first stage of the World Cup in Legnano, Italy, Suspline media outlet reported on Nov. 12.

The two-day competition in Legnano was the first stage in the 2023/2024 season of women's épée fencing.

Ukrainian fencers Bezhura Dzhoan-Feybi, Vlada Kharkova, Inna Brovko, and Olena Kryvytska defeated South Korea to earn gold at the season-opener. The team finished with a total score of 41:40.

According to Suspline, victory in Legano marks the first gold in women's épée since Oct. 2016 when Ukraine once again defeated the South Korean women's team.