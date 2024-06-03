Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Culture, Belgium
Ukrainian violinist wins prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition in Belgium

by Sonya Bandouil June 3, 2024 3:01 AM 1 min read
Winner Ukrainian Dmytro Udovychenko pictured during the finals of the Queen Elisabeth Violin Competition 2024. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck
Ukrainian violinist Dmytro Udovychenko was announced as the winner of the internationally renowned Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels on June 2.

A graduate of the Kharkiv Music Lyceum, Udovychenko also studied under prominent teachers in Germany and won several international competitions, including the Josef Joachim, Jean Sibelius, and Singapore International Violin Competitions.

He delivered exceptional performances in all competition rounds, culminating with Dmitri Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 1 in the final, on his 25th birthday.

Ukrainians have previously achieved notable placements in this competition, with Oleksii Semenenko winning the Second Prize for violinists in 2015 and cellist Oleksii Shadrin securing the Fourth Prize in 2022.

However, Udovychenko’s victory marks the first time a Ukrainian violinist has won the Queen Elisabeth Competition, earning a 25,000 euro ($27,100) prize.

US philanthropist to fund the restoration of Kharkiv’s printing house, destroyed by Russia
Under favorable conditions, the printing house is expected to be restored in four or five months, said Serhii Polituchyi, the Faktor Druk printing plant owner.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.