Ukrainian startup MySat raises $9,700 on Kickstarter to develop satellite kit

(Courtesy)

With MySat’s kit, space enthusiasts can assemble small satellites, the so-called CubeSats, to learn how they work. It contains sensors, 3D-printed frames, microcontrollers and an HD camera.

One kit costs nearly $98. The company will start shipments in March. In the future, it will allow users to launch homemade satellites into orbit.

The main idea behind the project is to “show that the space tech is available not only to billionaires, but amateurs, students, and space fans,” according to the company’s CEO Dmytro Khmara.