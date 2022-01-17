Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, National, Vernadsky Station, Tonga, Antarctica
Edit post

Ukrainian scientists register Tonga eruption effects in Antarctica (VIDEO)

by Illia Ponomarenko January 17, 2022 5:54 PM 1 min read
A tidal wave of icy water caused by a volcano eruption nearly 8,000 kilometers away was registered by Ukrainian scientists on the coastline of Galindez Island in Antarctica on Jan. 17. (Ukraine's National Antarctic Scientific Center)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian scientists in Antarctica witnessed and registered the effects of a major deep-sea volcanic eruption that occurred on Jan. 14 near Tonga, a Pacific Ocean archipelago nation.

The blast was so powerful that it caused an unusual seesaw of icy waters at Ukraine’s Akademik Vernadsky polar research station, 7,800 kilometers away from the volcano, Ukraine's National Antarctic Scientific Center said on Jan. 17.

"A 60-centimeter wave came to us," Oleksandr Nadtochiy, a meteorologist with the Ukrainian polar mission, said. "Bear in mind that the aquatic area is covered with solid ice."

The scientists registered the icy tide and managed to film it.

"Moreover, atmospheric pressure leaps have also been registered," the center said.

"A major volcanic eruption can be compared to popping champagne. At the moment of the outbreak, a blastwave is created at the volcanic crater. As its energy drops gradually, it turns into a sonic wave after several dozen kilometers and then into an atmospheric pressure surge after hundreds and thousands of kilometers, which is what high-precision sensors indicate."

Atmospheric shifts were also registered in Ukraine and even in Alaska, according to the agency.

"We all need to remember how small and vulnerable our planet is," scientists said.

The eruption began at the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai, a volcanic island in the South Pacific, triggering a tsunami seen all over the Pacific coastline, including in South America, the United States, Australia, Japan, and Russia.

At least two people were killed and four injured by the waves , according to media reports.

The eruption's gigantic ash plume went up as high as 20 kilometers in the atmosphere. According to vulcanologist Shane Cronin of the University of Auckland, this was likely the biggest global eruption in 30 years.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Uq4j05KvTRA

Illia Ponomarenko
Illia Ponomarenko
Former Defense reporter
Illia Ponomarenko was a defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent in 2021-2023. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.