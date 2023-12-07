Ukrainian Railways transports record amount of cargo since start of full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Throughout November, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) transported 14 million tons of cargo, a 33.8% increase compared to the same period last year, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on Dec. 7.

This is "an absolute record" since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion against Ukraine in February 2022, the ministry wrote.

This number reportedly includes deliveries within Ukraine and abroad.

"The volume of railway transportation is one of the key indicators of economic recovery… In particular, it is essential to see an increase in exports. In November, Ukrzaliznytsia increased their volume by more than half," said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Ukraine exported 2.4 million metric tons of grain last month through its state-owned railway monopoly, according to Kubrakov. This is 13% more than in November 2022 and 40.4% more than in October this year, he added.

"This is significant progress not only for Ukraine but also for all those who count on our grain abroad."

On the same day, Ukrzaliznytsia's Deputy Director of Commercial Work Valerii Tkachov said his company was preparing to transport 23 trucks stuck at the Polish border by train amid the ongoing blockade by Polish haulers.

Polish truckers began protesting and blockading border crossings with Ukraine in early November, saying that a high number of Ukrainian drivers entering Poland are hauling goods from Poland to other countries, undercutting local businesses that cannot match lower Ukrainian prices.

The blockade has already caused a 40% decrease in Ukrainian exports through four major checkpoints, according to Danylo Hetmantsev, the chairman of the parliamentary finance committee.