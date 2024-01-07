Ukrainian poet Maksym Kryvtsov killed on front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian poet and soldier Maksym Kryvtsov, 33, has been killed on the front line, the writers' association PEN Ukraine said in a statement on Jan. 7.

According to PEN Ukraine, Kryvtsov’s mother also confirmed his death on social media.

Kryvtsov was among the participants of the EuroMaidan Revolution — one of the most crucial events in modern Ukraine’s history that ended the ruling of pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych — in 2013-2014, PEN Ukraine reported.

He then joined Ukraine’s Armed Forces as a volunteer after Russia started the war in Ukraine’s Donbas.

In 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kryvtsov "returned to the front line, where he published his book 'Poems from the Loophole,'" PEN Ukraine wrote.

In late December, PEN Ukraine included the publication in its list of best Ukrainian books of 2023.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the hero," reads the statement.