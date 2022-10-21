Ukrainian military confirms it hit Antonivskyi Bridge near Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces, however, deny Russian media reports that three civilians were killed and nine injured as a result of the attack, Hromadske reports.

The occupiers contradict themselves, as they had repeatedly claimed they enforced people to stay home after curfew, spokeswoman of Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humeniuk said. "(They claim they) take very strict measures against those who violate the curfew," Humeniuk said. "There were no civilians there."

People who died or got wounded must have been Russian soldiers, she added.

Overnight, Ukrainian media reported several explosions near the Antonivskyi Bridge, which connects Russian-occupied Kherson with the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Moscow-installed proxy in Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo on Oct. 18 announced an "organized displacement of the civilian population" from municipalities around Kherson to the territories "on the Dnipro River's left bank." He said that all Russian top proxies, including himself, will move too.

The city of Kherson is fully located on the river's right bank.