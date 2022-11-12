Ukrainian local authorities resume work in Kherson after liberation.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Both the Kherson Oblast and city governments returned to the city on Nov. 12, one day after Ukrainian troops liberated Kherson after over eight months of Russian occupation.

The announcement was made by Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanhushevych in a video filmed on the central square of Kherson.

Local police forces, emergency services workers, and the Security Service of Ukraine have also begun their work in the city, according to Yanhushevych.

He also announced the introduction of a curfew in Kherson from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m.

The security situation remains tense, with Russian forces present on the eastern bank of the Dnieper, an unknown number of Russian soldiers hiding in civilian clothes in the city, and much of the area still heavily mined.