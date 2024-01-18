Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian investigative outlet turns to law enforcement over surveillance case

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2024 6:09 PM 3 min read
Denys Bihus, the head of Bihus.info. (Andrey Krepkikh / UNDP Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Bihus.info's lawyers had appealed to law enforcement agencies after private calls and recordings with hidden cameras appeared online, Bihus.info announced on Jan. 18.

Relevant appeals were sent to the police, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The investigative outlet reported on Jan. 16 that its employees had been under surveillance for at least months after a video appeared online showing some staff members using drugs during a New Year's private party.

In today's statement on Telegram, Bihus.info said that the editorial office had been wiretapped for about a year, and unknown people installed hidden cameras in a suburban complex to surveil the team.

The investigative outlet turned to law enforcement based on the articles of violation of privacy, violation of confidentiality of correspondence or phone calls, and obstruction of journalistic activities.

"This story is a clear example of an attempt to put pressure on independent media, but we will continue to investigate and expose the schemes of officials," said the outlet.

The Prosecutor General's Office already announced that it has opened criminal proceedings under the article of violation of privacy based on an appeal from a journalist without explicitly naming the person or organization.

Freedom of speech committee examining reported surveillance of Ukrainian investigative outlet
Ukraine’s parliamentary committee on freedom of speech is investigating the reported surveillance of investigative outlet Bihus.info, committee head, lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, told Radio Free Europe on Jan. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

The video, published by a dubious online news outlet Narodna Pravda, included footage from a well-placed, hidden camera inside a building where the party took place, as well as video recordings taken from the street and tapped phone calls, where the staff members discuss purchasing drugs.

An investigation into Narodna Pravda found that the supposed news organization is likely fake, the Svidomi news outlet reported on Jan. 17.

The news about the surveillance of Bihus.Info came a day after Yurii Nikolov, a prominent journalist known for investigating defense procurement corruption scandals, said he had received a threatening visit to his home by unknown men.

Both cases sparked outrage among Ukraine's journalistic community, which condemned it as pressure against free media. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 17 that "any pressure on journalists is unacceptable."

Zelensky said he had held a meeting with law enforcement officials with the participation of SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk. Earlier the same day, the SBU said it had begun investigating the incident with Bihus.info and opened criminal proceedings.

Ukraine's parliamentary committee on freedom of speech also began investigating the case. Yevheniia Kravchuk, the committee's chair, said that lawmakers are appealing to authorities to investigate the legality of surveilling Bihus.info and to learn whether criminal proceedings were launched in regard to Nikolov's case.

Ukraine’s prominent investigative journalist Nikolov says he faced threatening home visit
Yurii Nikolov, one of Ukraine’s prominent investigative journalists who revealed procurement wrongdoing in the Defense Ministry under its previous leadership, said on Jan. 15 that he received a visit from unidentified people threatening him.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.