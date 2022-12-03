Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian intelligence: Russia using more newly-produced missiles as existing stockpiles run low

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2022 5:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is continuing to burn through its strategic missile stockpile, and now firing more and more new missiles, with some produced as late as August, according to Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate. Skibitsky said such assessment suggests that some missiles are being used "directly from the assembly line."

Skibitsky said that for now Russia had enough reserves to continue to bombard Ukraine but was negotiating to receive missiles from other nations, including Iran. The Intelligence Directorate hasn't recorded any such delivery so far.

According to Skibitsky, Russia's capacity to sustain mass missile attacks in the long depends heavily on domestic production. On the surface, Western sanctions aim to limit Russian access to the necessary high-tech microchip equipment to guide its missiles, but Russia has nonetheless found some success in circumventing the restrictions, as the newly produced missiles prove.

Russia is understood to be running low on its stocks of high-precision long-distance missiles, according to the data published by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Nov. 22, before the latest mass missile strike attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23.

Before the attack, Moscow had 119 Iskander missiles left in stock compared to 900 before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 229 ship-launched Kalibr cruise missiles are understood to be left from the initial stock of 500 as of Feb. 23.

According to the data, Moscow still had 347 3M-55 Onyx missiles, 6,980 S-300 missiles, and 801 air-launched missiles of various types.Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Politico on Sept. 4 that Russians had already spent almost half of their weaponry arsenal, estimating that Russia was down to just “four dozen” hypersonic missiles.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.