Ukrainian intelligence: Russia planning to mobilize half a million conscripts in January

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Russia is planning to order the mobilization of as many as 500,000 conscripts in January, the Guardian reported.

Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief, said the Ukrainian military believes the conscripts will be sent to the front lines in the east and south of the country and would be part of renewed Russian offensives in the spring and summer.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin earlier denied that Russia was planning further mobilization, saying in early December that he saw no reason for another round of military mobilization following the mobilization in the fall.

But according to reports, the Kremlin has continued mobilization covertly.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of 300,000 men on Sept. 21. Later, on Oct. 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russia had mobilized 300,000 people with an average age of 35.