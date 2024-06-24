Ukrainian national team wins 5 medals at European Aquatics Championship

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian national team performed strongly at the European Aquatics Championship in Belgrade, securing five medals, including two gold. They finished seventh in the unofficial medal standings, according to Suspilne.Sport.



The competition featured swimming, diving, open-water swimming, and artistic swimming.



Over seven days, Ukrainian athletes reached 14 finals, earning two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.



Oleksandr Zheltyakov won his first gold in the 200-meter backstroke, and Mykhailo Romanchuk won gold in the 800-meter freestyle and silver in the 1500-meter freestyle. Additionally, Vladyslav Bukhov took bronze in the 50-meter freestyle, and a team relay earned another bronze.



Euro-2024 is the last major swimming event before the Paris Olympics, with four Ukrainians already qualified.