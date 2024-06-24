Skip to content
Ukrainian national team wins 5 medals at European Aquatics Championship

by Sonya Bandouil June 24, 2024 3:08 AM 1 min read
Mykhailo Romanchuk is a six-time European swimming champion. REUTERS/Novak Djurovic
The Ukrainian national team performed strongly at the European Aquatics Championship in Belgrade, securing five medals, including two gold. They finished seventh in the unofficial medal standings, according to Suspilne.Sport.

The competition featured swimming, diving, open-water swimming, and artistic swimming.

Over seven days, Ukrainian athletes reached 14 finals, earning two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Oleksandr Zheltyakov won his first gold in the 200-meter backstroke, and Mykhailo Romanchuk won gold in the 800-meter freestyle and silver in the 1500-meter freestyle. Additionally, Vladyslav Bukhov took bronze in the 50-meter freestyle, and a team relay earned another bronze.

Euro-2024 is the last major swimming event before the Paris Olympics, with four Ukrainians already qualified.

Ukrainian athletes win gold, bronze in high jump at European Championship
Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the gold medal and defended her title as the European high jump champion at the European Athletics Championship on June 9, while fellow Ukrainian athlete Iryna Gerashchenko won bronze.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.