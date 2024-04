This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Telegram chatbots of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Digital Transformation Ministry were restored on April 29 after being previously blocked.

The chatbots, which were primarily used to gather information on Russian troops in occupied territories, disappeared from Telegram and were still unavailable earlier on April 29.