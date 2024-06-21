Skip to content
Ukrainian forces stall Russian advance in direction of Kharkiv Oblast's Borova, military says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2024 8:25 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian artillerymen at positions in Kharkiv Oblast, on May 19, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
The Ukrainian military has stalled Russian advances in the direction of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov reported on June 21.

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reported on June 18 that Russian forces were intensifying attacks in the border areas of Luhansk Oblast with the aim of capturing the village of Borova in neighboring Kharkiv Oblast.

"Ukrainian defenders have broken the enemy's intentions there (in the direction of Borova), and the losses in manpower and equipment are significant," Yusov said.

"(Russian forces) are trying to pull up reserves, and the potential threat remains, but we are not talking about forming new powerful groups to repeat the situation," he added.

Yusov said that the Russian military has been forced to redeploy its reserves, including from other areas that are very "sensitive" to them.

"This indicates heavy losses, and that the situation is definitely not going according to (Russia's) plan for them," Yusov said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the situation on the country's northern border remains "tense and dangerous."

"The enemy will continue to try to stretch Ukrainian reserves and distract us, including from the situation in the East."

Borova was occupied by Russian forces in March 2022 and subsequently liberated later that year during Ukraine's sweeping counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

The 3rd Assault Brigade said on June 18 that Russian forces were suffering heavy losses but were replenishing their numbers.

The brigade also said it was managing to hold the front line "despite the overwhelming number of the enemy and the lack of reserves."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Russia’s move on Kharkiv has bogged down. But was it a failure?
In the first half of May, Russia opened a new front to its war against Ukraine in dramatic fashion. The two-pronged offensive on Kharkiv Oblast unfolded on the back of some of the most difficult months for Ukrainian forces, overstretched and depleted after a brutal winter and early spring campaign
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:12 PM

Zelensky appoints new State Security Administration head.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksii Morozov as the new head of Ukraine's State Security Administration (UDO). His predecessor in office, Serhii Rud, was dismissed on May 9, shortly after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed to have uncovered a network of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) agents who were plotting to assassinate Zelensky and other high-ranking officials in Ukraine.
