Ukrainian forces stall Russian advance in direction of Kharkiv Oblast's Borova, military says

The Ukrainian military has stalled Russian advances in the direction of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov reported on June 21.

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reported on June 18 that Russian forces were intensifying attacks in the border areas of Luhansk Oblast with the aim of capturing the village of Borova in neighboring Kharkiv Oblast.

"Ukrainian defenders have broken the enemy's intentions there (in the direction of Borova), and the losses in manpower and equipment are significant," Yusov said.

"(Russian forces) are trying to pull up reserves, and the potential threat remains, but we are not talking about forming new powerful groups to repeat the situation," he added.

Yusov said that the Russian military has been forced to redeploy its reserves, including from other areas that are very "sensitive" to them.

"This indicates heavy losses, and that the situation is definitely not going according to (Russia's) plan for them," Yusov said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the situation on the country's northern border remains "tense and dangerous."

"The enemy will continue to try to stretch Ukrainian reserves and distract us, including from the situation in the East."

Borova was occupied by Russian forces in March 2022 and subsequently liberated later that year during Ukraine's sweeping counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

The 3rd Assault Brigade said on June 18 that Russian forces were suffering heavy losses but were replenishing their numbers.

The brigade also said it was managing to hold the front line "despite the overwhelming number of the enemy and the lack of reserves."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.