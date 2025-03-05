The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine destroys Russian long-range surveillance system, shows combat footage

by Kateryna Hodunova March 5, 2025 3:12 PM 2 min read
The Hart Brigade reportedly destroyed the Russian Murom-M long-range surveillance system near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces said on March 5, 2025. (Khortytsia group of forces/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones of the Ukrainian Hart Brigade's Falcon unit destroyed a Russian Murom-M long-range surveillance system near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces said on March 5.

Vovchansk is an embattled town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Kharkiv that has seen heavy battles since Russia launched a new offensive in the area in May 2024.

Russian forces "were not saved by the anti-drone net that covered it (Murom-M) from all sides. The first two 'birds' of the Falcon pilots punched a hole in it, and the third finally destroyed the system," the statement read.

Russian troops and a vehicle used to transport infantry and ammunition to their positions came under attack in the same area, the Khortytsia group of forces said.

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing the way wars are fought.

For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind Russia's lines.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

News Feed

9:59 AM  (Updated: )

Zelensky, Macron, Starmer may visit Washington next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer might visit Washington as early as next week to present a "united front" on peace in Ukraine, the British tabloid Daily Mail reported on March 5, citing diplomatic sources.
