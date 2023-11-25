Ukrainian forces defend positions on east bank of Dnipro River

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military continues to hold positions on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, officials reported on Nov. 22.

Kyiv says the country’s armed forces are inflicting serious damage on Russian troops in the region and that Moscow has suffered “colossal losses.”

Russia said last week that its marines, aviation, and artillery disrupted Ukrainian attempts to gain a strong foothold on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

A successful crossing of the Dnipro leaves Ukrainian troops exposed between river and marshland on one side and dug-in Russian positions on the other.