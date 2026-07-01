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Ukrainian drones reportedly target Russian bearing manufacturing plant, strike occupied Donetsk

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian drones reportedly target Russian bearing manufacturing plant, strike occupied Donetsk
What purports to be the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk overnight on July 1, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones hit a state-owned bearing plant in the Russian city of Penza overnight on July 1 as strikes were recorded in occupied Donetsk, social media channels reported.

A fire was recorded at the bearing plant in Penza after it was struck in a Ukrainian attack, eyewitnesses reported, according to Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus.

Penza is located approximately 550 kilometers (340 miles) northeast of Ukraine's border with Russia.

Earlier in the night, explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, and a blaze followed, according to Exilenova Plus.

It remains unclear what target may have been struck in the city.

Article image
A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

On June 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's Dubna Space Communications Center in Moscow Oblast was struck again, adding that Ukraine was "gradually carrying out its plan of long-range sanctions" against Russia.

"Today, our long-range sanctions against Russia for this war once again reached the Dubna Space Communications Center," Zelensky said.

Ukraine previously struck the site on June 22. The General Staff said the attack damaged a 32-meter MARK-IV satellite communications antenna and the facility's main control building, which supports Russian military communications, intelligence, and satellite operations.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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