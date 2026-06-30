Ukraine's drones hit Russia's Dubna space communications center again, Zelensky says

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Russia's Dubna Space Communications Center in Moscow Oblast was struck again, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 30, adding that Ukraine was "gradually carrying out its plan of long-range sanctions" against Russia.

"Today, our long-range sanctions against Russia for this war once again reached the Dubna Space Communications Center," Zelensky said.

Earlier on June 30, Russian authorities claimed an overnight attack on Moscow Oblast had killed a six-month-old baby and injured two other people in the town of Yegoryevsk.

The child was killed after a house caught fire following what local authorities said was the result of a drone crash.

Geolocated footage analyzed by OSINT analysts from the independent Russian outlet Astra showed the house had been partially destroyed. Local residents also reported hearing explosions and air defense activity over Yegoryevsk.

The attack on the space communications facility marked the second confirmed strike on the facility in eight days. During the previous attack on June 22, the General Staff said the attack damaged a 32-meter MARK-IV satellite communications antenna and the facility's main control building, which supports Russian military communications, intelligence, and satellite operations.

Zelensky added that Ukrainian forces had recently struck four similar Russian satellite communications centers in the Moscow and Vladimir regions and said operations against other such military facilities were being prepared.

"We are making it as difficult as possible for the aggressor state to wage its war against Ukraine and occupy our territories," he said.

Located about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukraine's border, the Dubna Space Communications Center is a key satellite communications facility used, among other purposes, for military intelligence and coordinating Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, according to Zelensky.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defenses had intercepted 61 Ukrainian drones approaching the capital.

"Another large-scale attack by enemy drones has been repelled. Since 8 p.m., air defenses have destroyed 61 drones approaching Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

The attack on Moscow was part of a broader wave of overnight drone attacks across Russia. Russia's Defense Ministry said air defenses had shot down 419 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and occupied Crimea.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims independently.