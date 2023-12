This audio is created with AI assistance

Tanu Muiño’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” made for and co-directed by U.S. rapper Lil Nas X, became the best music video of 2021. It beat entries by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and Normani.

The Ukrainian director won three MTV Video Music Awards in September for the same clip. Muiño has also directed music videos for Cardi B, Lizzo and Yungblud.