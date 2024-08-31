The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Ukrainian delegation meets with national security advisors of UK, US, Germany, France in Washington

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 31, 2024 3:28 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak (c), U.K. National Security Advisor Timothy Barrow (1L), Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French president (2L), U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (1R), and Jens Plotner, foreign policy advisor to the German chancellor (2R), in Washington on Aug. 31, 2024. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
A Ukrainian delegation, headed by Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, met with the national security advisors of the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France in Washington on Aug. 31.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. are the top three supporters of Ukraine in terms of total financial commitments, while France is ranked as the ninth largest provider of aid.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and other Ukrainian officials also attended the meetings.

Chief among the issues discussed was the need to "further strengthen Ukraine's air defense and energy system protection," the Presidential Office said.

"Our coordination and joint efforts are particularly important. We have already come a long way together and achieved a lot. But now is a special moment when we need to maximize our efforts to help Ukraine prevail. It is important to use this moment correctly," Yermak said.

The officials also discussed  joint arms production, future Western investments in Ukraine's domestic defense industry, and the Ukraine Compact, a security framework that was signed by 32 allied countries at the NATO summit in July 2024.

Separately, Yermak met with Philip Gordon, the national security advisor to U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The two officials previously held a phone call shortly after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and Harris became the presumptive nominee.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
